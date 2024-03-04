×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kristin cavallari | boyfriend | age gap

Kristin Cavallari Shrugs Off Barbs Over Boyfriend, 24

By    |   Monday, 04 March 2024 01:14 PM EST

"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari has addressed criticism over the age gap between her and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old raised eyebrows last week after revealing her relationship in an Instagram post that featured a selfie of her and Estes from a recent trip to Cabo.

"He makes me happy," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

The post was met with backlash over the age difference. But Cavallari was undeterred. Taking to TikTok, she sounded off with her position on the recent hate she had received.

"So what are you going to do about it," Cavallari lip-synched along to a sound in the video. "Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"

The video concludes with a voiceover stating, "this woman simply said she didn't care." The audio is from a well-known Inside Edition segment featuring a reporter interviewing a woman who had evaded paying for the New York City subway.

Captioning the video, Cavallari wrote, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Sources speaking with Entertainment Tonight revealed that the couple had been keeping their relationship under wraps until the news broke.

"Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public," an insider said.

Another insider told Page Six recently that, despite posting about their relationship, things were still very new.

"Kristin thinks Mark is superhot. He's very flirtatious, and she's loving it," the insider said.

"They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It's still new."

A second source told the outlet that the couple were "unfazed" by the criticism.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari has addressed criticism over the age gap between her and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes. The 37-year-old raised eyebrows last week after revealing her relationship in an Instagram post that featured a selfie of her and Estes.
kristin cavallari, boyfriend, age gap
302
2024-14-04
Monday, 04 March 2024 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved