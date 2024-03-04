Kristin Cavallari Shrugs Off Barbs Over Boyfriend, 24

"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari has addressed criticism over the age gap between her and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old raised eyebrows last week after revealing her relationship in an Instagram post that featured a selfie of her and Estes from a recent trip to Cabo.

"He makes me happy," Cavallari wrote in the caption.

The post was met with backlash over the age difference. But Cavallari was undeterred. Taking to TikTok, she sounded off with her position on the recent hate she had received.

"So what are you going to do about it," Cavallari lip-synched along to a sound in the video. "Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"

The video concludes with a voiceover stating, "this woman simply said she didn't care." The audio is from a well-known Inside Edition segment featuring a reporter interviewing a woman who had evaded paying for the New York City subway.

Captioning the video, Cavallari wrote, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Sources speaking with Entertainment Tonight revealed that the couple had been keeping their relationship under wraps until the news broke.

"Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public," an insider said.

Another insider told Page Six recently that, despite posting about their relationship, things were still very new.

"Kristin thinks Mark is superhot. He's very flirtatious, and she's loving it," the insider said.

"They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It's still new."

A second source told the outlet that the couple were "unfazed" by the criticism.