Sienna Miller on Age Gap With Partner Oli Green: Love, Joy

Sienna Miller said that the 14-year age gap between her and her partner, Oli Green, is one something she didn't plan on.

The actor, who is expecting a baby girl with Green, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vogue published Dec. 13, saying that she would imagine "it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy."

"I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to," Miller added.

And while there's a chance that the 27-year-old might eventually want a relationship with someone closer to his age, Miller, 41, understands that preferences work both ways.

"For Oli," she explained, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

However, for Miller, the age difference is actually appealing. She noted that many men from the younger generation seem to lack some of the same "misogyny that is ingrained" in men her age.

"I see it with Oli's friends," she said. "There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago."

She continued, "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, No — no, thank you. Moving on."

Green and Miller, who has an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge, initially met at a Halloween party in 2021, sparking their relationship. However, Miller hadn't anticipated finding love with the actor.

Recalling their first encounter, which included a kiss, Miller admitted thinking "This is absurd. This will not go anywhere."

"And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him," she added.

Now, after two years and expecting a baby, the couple is enjoying their time in London, having recently moved from New York. Miller said she looks forward to the future, with plans depending on where Marlowe will attend school in the city.

"I like that it's open," she said. "I don't do well when life is prescribed."