×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sienna miller | oli green | hollywood

Sienna Miller on Age Gap With Partner Oli Green: Love, Joy

By    |   Thursday, 14 December 2023 12:50 PM EST

Sienna Miller said that the 14-year age gap between her and her partner, Oli Green, is one something she didn't plan on.

The actor, who is expecting a baby girl with Green, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Vogue published Dec. 13, saying that she would imagine "it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy."

"I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to," Miller added. 

And while there's a chance that the 27-year-old might eventually want a relationship with someone closer to his age, Miller, 41, understands that preferences work both ways.

"For Oli," she explained, "it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

However, for Miller, the age difference is actually appealing. She noted that many men from the younger generation seem to lack some of the same "misogyny that is ingrained" in men her age.

"I see it with Oli's friends," she said. "There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago."

She continued, "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, No — no, thank you. Moving on."

Green and Miller, who has an 11-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge, initially met at a Halloween party in 2021, sparking their relationship. However, Miller hadn't anticipated finding love with the actor.

Recalling their first encounter, which included a kiss, Miller admitted thinking "This is absurd. This will not go anywhere."

"And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him," she added.

Now, after two years and expecting a baby, the couple is enjoying their time in London, having recently moved from New York. Miller said she looks forward to the future, with plans depending on where Marlowe will attend school in the city.

"I like that it's open," she said. "I don't do well when life is prescribed."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Sienna Miller said that the 14-year age gap between her and her partner, Oli Green, is one something she didn't plan on.
sienna miller, oli green, hollywood
364
2023-50-14
Thursday, 14 December 2023 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved