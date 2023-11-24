Joan Collins Addresses 32-Year Age Gap With Husband

Joan Collins is addressing the 32-year age gap with her fifth husband, producer Percy Gibson.

They exchanged wedding vows in 2002 but were "great pals" before that, Collins, 90, said in a new interview.

"First of all, we were great pals before we got married," she said, according to the New York Post. "We worked together on a play… we enjoyed each other's company. We hung out together. And we saw each other the following year. We wrote love letters — it was a gradual thing. And we realized that we were very much on the same wavelength."

Collins described Gibson, 58, as "a really nice, kind, grounded person."

"Many of the people that I've been with — and I'm not going to specify which ones — have been either neurotic, slightly unbalanced, or gotten into different things," she said.

Critics have noted the age gap in the past, but Collins said it's "just a number," adding that it's "never too late" to find love.

"That's how we both feel," she said. "And we were friends first, above anything else."

Collins also pointed out that they share the same drive, which has been instrumental in their lasting marriage.

"I was born with a tremendous enthusiasm for life," she said. "My mother used to say that I never kept still when I was a child. I used to do five different things at once. I would be doing a crossword puzzle, making a doll's house, reading, painting, trying to become a detective — all at once."

Collins emphasized that "life is a gift," noting, "That's why they call it the present — it's a gift."

"And so many people waste it," she added. "It's so sad. It's a gift, and it does not last for a long time."