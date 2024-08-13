Kit Harington: 'Game of Thrones' Ending Was 'Rushed'

Kit Harington has addressed the controversy surrounding how "Game of Thrones" concluded, saying that he agreed with critics who said the final installments of the show were "rushed."

The actor, who starred as Jon Snow from 2011 until 2019 in the HBO series, opened up about its ending, and why it seemed as if the creators were eager to reach a conclusion, in an interview with GQ.

"I went in and everyone loved 'Thrones'; I came out and everyone hated it," Harington said.

"Game of Thrones" was based on George R.R. Martin's ongoing "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, a series that remains unfinished. While the first five seasons followed the books closely, the final three seasons had to create an ending using Martin's notes. This led to criticism that the conclusion felt rushed and lacked proper buildup, Entertainment Weekly noted.

Harington agreed, but in the same breath explained that the massive production took its toll on the cast.

"I think if there was any fault with the end of 'Thrones' is that we were all so [expletive] tired, we couldn't have gone on longer," Harington told GQ. "And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

Harington has been vocal on how "Game of Thrones" affected his mental health, saying during an appearance on the wellness podcast "Hidden 20%" that the stress triggered his struggles with alcoholism. He entered rehab in 2019 for alcoholism. It was while there that he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"I realized that my life was hinging on this," Harington said, according to Deadline. "Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there."

Harington admitted that he "entered rehab drunk, sobered up in there, and went, '[expletive] this, not you guys in a circle. No, thank you.'"

It was only after a second stint that he was made aware of his ADHD.

"And I left that pretty quick and said, 'I'll try to deal with this by myself,' which didn't work after about four years," Harington said.

Now he said he is "sober and present" and focused on his two children, whom he shares with "Game of Thrones" co-star and wife, Rose Leslie.