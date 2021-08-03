Kit Harington on Taking Break From 'GOT': I Had 'Mental Health Difficulties'

Kit Harington captivated "Game of Thrones" audiences as Jon Snow in the award-winning drama however, the role did come with its share of struggles. As Harington became more involved in the show, his mental health began to suffer and he needed to take time out to focus on his wellbeing. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" on Monday, the actor said he was happy with his decision.

"I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years," Harington said. "I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that."

Harington, who appeared on "Game of Thrones" between 2011 and 2019, took a year off from working and entered treatment to "work on some personal issues" shortly after the HBO series finale aired, a rep previously confirmed to People.

The actor also spoke candidly about seeking therapy while filming "Game of Thrones" during a 2019 interview with Variety.

"It wasn’t a very good time in my life," Harington admitted. He could only describe the experience as a "shaky time" in his life. It did not help that all the attention was on his character, especially when he was killed off and then resurrected.

"My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon, when he died and came back," he said. "I really didn't like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon — even though it was invalidating my problem about being the weak link because things were about Jon."

Harington explained that there was also added pressure to feel like "the most fortunate person in the world" but instead he felt vulnerable and exposed.

"That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people," he explained. "I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have."

Speaking on "The Jess Cagle Show," Harington noted that, although appearing in "Game of Thrones" did have some negative experiences, there were also many positive outcomes.

"I met my wife [Rose Leslie]. My child is a direct result of 'Game of Thrones.' I still have very, very good friends from that show," he shared. "It did nothing but wonders for me."

