'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Gives Insight Into Kit Harington's Past Addiction

"Game of Thrones" star Rose Leslie is opening up about her husband and co-star Kit Harington's past alcohol addiction, saying that if it were not for rehab, he would be in a "very different headspace right now."

The actress delved into the topic during an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. She explained that it was important for Harington to acknowledge that he is an addict and to recognize himself as such.

"The AA community has provided such a loving space for him to feel heard, to make sure he's not alone. But if it weren't for rehab, he would be in a very different headspace right now," Leslie added.

Harington suffered from addiction in 2019 and was "several years into his sobriety," she continued.

"I've learnt a lot about addiction and it's something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it's on him whether he chooses to drink again," Leslie said. "No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do ... I don't choose to put that pressure on myself. The responsibility of his behavior is on him. It's not on me to guard him from it."

In 2021, Harington admitted he experienced "mental health difficulties" at one point while filming "Game of Thrones" and needed to take a step back.

"I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after 'Thrones' and during the end of 'Thrones,' to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years," Harington said during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "I think I took, sort of, a break after 'Thrones' where, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that."

Harington, who appeared on "Game of Thrones" between 2011 and 2019, took a year off from working and entered treatment to "work on some personal issues" shortly after the HBO series finale aired, a rep previously confirmed to People.

He later admitted to The Sunday Times that he "went through some pretty horrible stuff" after the show ended.

"Things that have happened to me since 'Thrones' ended, and that were happening during 'Thrones,' were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," he said.