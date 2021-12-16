Kim Kardashian: I 'Don't Care' About Criticism Over Working With Trump

TV reality star Kim Kardashian dismisses any criticism of her role working with then-President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.

"I really don’t care about the criticism," she said. "I mean, my reputation over someone’s life? Destroy me then. I really don’t care. It was not even an option. And he did the right thing."

Kardashian made her comments on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast. A transcript was posted on Substack Thursday.

"I’m just about doing the right thing; I’m really not about politics at all," she said. "It’s really about the people inside and if I can do anything — no matter if it’s Obama, Biden, Trump, I’m willing to work with anybody. It’s not really about being liked. If I could change someone's life, that’s what it’s about for me."

During the interview, she was asked by Weiss about cancel culture.

"I believe that if we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into the conversation to really understand," Kardashian said. "It depends on the situation. You might not care if it’s absolutely ridiculous. But it’s a fine line. It’s what you were asking in the original question: When do you let something go? And when do you have thick skin and not care what people say about you?

"The more that I don’t care about fame, the less I care to correct people. I don’t really care what people think about me, but there’s some times where I say, ‘OK, I completely understand how you would feel like this is disrespectful, and I will absolutely change this.’

"I always own up to the mistakes that I make and I try not to make them again. That’s just how I live my life. But I think if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn't right?"

Weiss asked about the uproar over Kardashian’s now estranged-husband Kanye West wearing a MAGA hat on "Saturday Night Live" in 2018.

"I learned a lot from that situation," Kardashian said. "No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat.

"I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable."

Meanwhile, Kardashian announced on Monday that she had passed her "baby bar" exam after three failed attempts in two years. Not attending a traditional, state-accredited law school means she had to pass the exam, which according to the State Bar of California is the equivalent to completing one year of law school.