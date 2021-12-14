Kim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Exam on 4th Attempt

Kim Kardashian has passed her "baby bar" exam after three failed attempts in two years.

The reality TV personality announced the news Monday on Instagram, saying that it had not been an easy journey to finally pass the practice exam for lawyers-in-training in California.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," Kardashian wrote.

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!" she continued, adding that on her third attempt she had been battling COVID-19.

For years, Kardashian has been advocating for criminal justice reform and in 2019 revealed that she wanted to take it a step further and qualify in law. However, without an undergraduate degree, she has had to study under an apprenticeship. Not attending a traditional, state-accredited law school means she had to pass the baby bar exam, which according to the State Bar of California is the equivalent to completing one year of law school. Kardashian will later have to take the California Bar Exam, which, if she passes, would make her an official lawyer.

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," Kardashian wrote in her Instagram post. She also stated that her late father Robert Kardashian, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s murder trial defense team, would have been "so proud" and "so shocked" that she had chosen this path. He would have also made the "best study partner," Kardashian added.

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she wrote. "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"