Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reunite at Fashion Designer's Final Louis Vuitton Show

Estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at a special event held in memory of their longtime friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died on Sunday.

The pair were photographed together with their 8-year-old daughter, North, on Tuesday at a posthumous presentation of Abloh's spring/summer 2022 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, according to People, which revealed images of the family together.

Their reunion comes shortly after West spoke publicly about his desire to save his marriage amid rumors that Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson.

"I've made mistakes," West said last Wednesday at Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving, according to Newsweek. "I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."

West added that he has made great efforts to remain close to his family. He shares four children — North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — with Kardashian.

"I have to be next to my children as much as possible," he said. "So, when I'm out the house, I've got a house right next to the house. I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation. But I need to be back home."

In February, it emerged Kardashian had filed for divorce from West. She cited irreconcilable differences in the filing but sources have said the split was amicable and the pair remained on good terms.

"Their marriage has run its course, but their friendship and commitment to their kids has not," an insider told the Mirror earlier this year.

Another source previously told People that Kim did not want to hurt West, but things were not working out between them.

"She just knows she can't be married to him anymore," the insider said. "He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands."