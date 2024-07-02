Killer Mike Will Not Face Charges After '24 Grammy Arrest

Killer Mike will not be charged for an alleged assault that took place at the Grammys in February.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, made headlines when he was arrested moments after he accepted awards for Best Rap Album award for "Michael" as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers" at the coveted event.

Shortly after, he released a statement saying that an "over-zealous security guard" had contributed to the physical altercation that led to his arrest, the Independent noted.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," Render said at the time. "We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."

The Guardian revealed that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office on Monday said it will not file charges against Render, saying that he "successfully completed the office’s hearing process, including a community service requirement that was imposed."

The outlet further noted that Render recently released a song, "Humble Me," that addresses the arrest in a verse.

"I was sitting there in a room full of cops, like Daniel was sitting with the lions / I had to quiet my mind, I prayed and I prayed and I prayed / The liars were lying their lies, I kept on just keeping my faith," Render raps.

The musician opened up about the ordeal in an interview with the Independent, saying that he turned to God in the moments after the arrest.

"You'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God," he said. "And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, 'I appreciate the blessings you've given me.'"

Render said his conversation with God solidified his faith.

"I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate. Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney. And I can just truly tell you that God is real," he said.

Render's son, Michael "Pony Boy" Render, 21, waited over three years for a kidney transplant and underwent successful surgery this week.

"I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [expletive]. But I'm just grateful," Render said. "Not only that I won, but I'm grateful that God showed me within 24 hours that there's something more important than even the accolades you've worked for. And that's my family and my child, and I'm just thankful."