Travis Scott Arrested in Miami for Intoxication, Trespassing

Rap superstar Travis Scott was arrested Thursday morning on charges of trespassing property and disorderly intoxication, according to reports.

Scott, 33, was apprehended and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail, county jail records obtained by CNN show. Records indicate that a $650 bond was posted. According to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, he was released at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The arrest affidavit revealed police were called to a yacht dock to respond to reports of a fight, where they found Scott yelling and smelling strongly of alcohol.

A source revealed to CNN that there was no physical altercation, but Scott was told to leave. However, he returned soon after and ignored officers' commands not to go to the marina. He then "began yelling once again, becoming erratic disturbing the peace," which led to his arrest.

"The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated, 'It's Miami,'" according to the affidavit.

Scott dealt with controversy in 2021 after a deadly stampede erupted at his Astroworld music festival. He faced multiple lawsuits filed after 10 people killed and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge. According to reports, Scott continued to perform for nearly 40 minutes after Houston police and firefighters responded and then attended an after-party

Scott broke his silence weeks later in an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God.

"It really hurts," Scott said, according to Rap-Up. "It hurts the community; it hurts the city [Houston]. It's just been a lot of thoughts, a lot feelings, a lot of grieving, and trying to wrap my head around it."

Scott said he was unaware that festivalgoers had been hurt until he had come off the stage.