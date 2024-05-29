Sean Kingston Faces 10 Charges in Fraud Case

Singer and rapper Sean Kingston is facing 10 charges in Broward County following his recent arrest in California.

Kingston was arrested after authorities raided his Florida mansion and detained his mother. The pair reportedly committed more than $1 million in fraud recently, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, faces a series of charges, including organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, grand theft exceeding $100,000, grand theft surpassing $20,000, and fraud, according to arrest warrants from Entertainment Weekly.

Additionally, the 34-year-old is accused of violating his two-year probation for trafficking stolen property.

His mother, Janice Turner, is implicated in eight charges: organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information, grand theft exceeding $100,000, grand theft surpassing $20,000, and fraud.

Turner, 61, has a prior conviction for bank fraud in 2006, which resulted in nearly 18 months in prison.

Kingston was arrested at Fort Irwin in Southern California on May 23 and booked into San Bernardino jail pending an extradition hearing.

Before the arrest, authorities had raided his 4,000-square-foot South Florida home. They apprehended this mother and reportedly seized several valuable items.

"People love negative energy!" Kingston wrote Thursday on Instragram. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

The arrest warrants list numerous businesses Kingston and Turner are accused of defrauding knowingly, including multiple jewelry stores and a car dealership.

The musician is also currently involved in a legal battle with Ver Ver Entertainment.

It is alleged he failed to make payments for the sale and installation of a large television at his residence, according to Broward County court records cited by Entertainment Weekly.

In a statement to the outlet last week, an attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, J. Dennis Card Jr., confirmed the lawsuit.

"I sued [Kingston] for defrauding my client out of a 232-inch home entertainment system," he said. "A Broward detective read my lawsuit and reached out to me. My client gave a sworn statement in support of a search warrant."