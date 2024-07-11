WATCH TV LIVE

Release of Kevin Costner's Next 'Horizon' Film Postponed

Thursday, 11 July 2024 12:50 PM EDT

The release of the second part of Kevin Costner's "Horizon" movie has been postponed from its August date after an underwhelming performance of the first film.

Both films, centered on the exploration of the American West, have a combined production cost of $100 million. The first film, which premiered last month, earned only $11 million during its opening weekend and brought in less than $25 million worldwide.

Costner's Territory Pictures and distribution partner New Line Cinema have since been in discussions and now decided to revisit their release plan. The intention is to "give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of 'Horizon' over the coming weeks," according to a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a separate statement, Territory Pictures wrote, "The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in 'Horizon 2,' has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing 'Horizon 2.'"

The first film became available for rent in the U.S. on July 16 and will soon be streaming on Max. Advance tickets for the second film had already been sold, but refunds are now being offered. A new release date for the sequel has not yet been set.

Costner is said to have invested $38 million of his own money into the Horizon saga. With plans for two additional films beyond the second installment, the third movie is already in production.

Zoe Papadakis

