Kevin Costner Will Not Be Returning to 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner has revealed that he will not return to "Yellowstone."

There has been speculation about whether the actor would reprise his role as patriarch cowboy John Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's hit Western series. On Thursday, Costner confirmed via Instagram that he would not be appearing in any upcoming episodes.

"I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that that's required," Costner said, referencing the four-part Western movie series he has produced, co-written, directed, and stars in.

"Thinking about 'Yellowstone,' that beloved series that I love, that I know you love. I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue, season five or into the future," Costner continued.

Reflecting on his time on "Yellowstone," the actor said it was "something that really changed me."

"I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning," he said. "I love the relationships that I've been able to develop. And I'll see you at the movies."

Costner has previously spoken about plans to distance himself from the show. Last year during his divorce hearing, he threatened legal action against the show's producers for over $12 million in unpaid salary from the delayed production of the second half of season five, The Guardian reported. His contract included a "pay or play" clause, ensuring he would be paid even if production was delayed.

"I will probably go to court over it," he said, calling it a "long, hard-fought negotiation" with Paramount, the show's network.

Costner also previously claimed a contract was in place to secure his return to a sixth and seventh season, but "I couldn't help them any more. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative."

In April however, Costner said he would "like to be able" to return for the final season if it felt "really comfortable." The show is in its fifth and final season. Only eight of the 14 episodes have aired due to delays. "Yellowstone" has been on hiatus since 2022.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner told Entertainment Tonight in an interview while discussing his role and return to the series.

"I thought I was going to make seven [seasons of 'Yellowstone'] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — and I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will [work out]. Maybe this will circle back to me," he said. "If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."