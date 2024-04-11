Kevin Costner Would 'Like To' Return to 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner has opened up about his future in "Yellowstone," saying that he would "like to be able" to return for the final season if it felt "really comfortable."

The forthcoming season of "Yellowstone" remains shrouded in uncertainty, particularly regarding Costner's involvement. The production encountered challenges stemming from reported disagreements between Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Additionally, the filming schedule for the latter half of Season 5 faced interruptions due to the industry-wide strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists last summer.

The series is scheduled to return in November.

"I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to," Costner told Entertainment Tonight in an interview while discussing his role in the hit series.

"I thought I was going to make seven [seasons of 'Yellowstone'] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — and I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will [work out]. Maybe this will circle back to me," he said. "If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Costner also reflected on the fate of his character, John Dutton, the head of a ranching family who stepped into the political arena as the newly elected governor of Montana during the first episodes of Season 5.

"Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," Costner said. "But that’s Taylor’s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."

Series co-star Lainey Wilson, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Music Awards over the weekend, shared her uncertainty about the upcoming season, saying she would be surprised if her character, Abby, does not make an appearance in the concluding episodes.

"I’ll be honest with you. I'd be shocked. And I think how Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I’ll be shocked," she said. "So, we’ll see what happens."