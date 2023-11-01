×
Tags: keshia knight pulliam | farm | hollywood | cosby show | brad james

'Cosby' Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Moved to a Farm to Raise Kids

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 12:01 PM EDT

Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam, who found fame in the 1980s as young Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," is sharing a glimpse into what life is like for her away from Hollywood — on a farm raising her children with husband Brad James. 

The pair were married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Knight, earlier this year. Pulliam also shares a five-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. 

Speaking with People, the star explained that she had worked in Hollywood for over 40 years, but took time off after giving birth to Knight. However, by the time she was ready to return to work, the SAG-AFTRA strikes had erupted, giving her and James free time to focus on a new life.

"I never imagined taking time off to have my son, and then when it was time to come back, the whole industry would be shut down," she said. "Luckily those things were outside of the scope of the strike, but it’s definitely been nice to have more family time."

Pulliam went on to describe her life away from the spotlight.

"We live on a farm, so my husband built me a greenhouse, and we’re in the process of planting, taking care of chickens and goats, and really just enjoying time as a family," she revealed.

Elsewhere in her interview, Pulliam, 44, shared how she and James, 42, came to be in a relationship. They met on the set of the Lifetime film "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta" in 2019 and while they did not play love interests, there was a spark between them. 

"We were actually playing brother and sister," Pulliam said. "Our paths had crossed many times before, but this was the first time we saw each other."

While they were just friends, Pulliam invited James to Thanksgiving with her family.

"He came to my brother’s house with all my people and met everybody, and we were literally just cast mates at the time," she explained. “Five or so years later, and he’s my husband, and we’ve made a whole other human being."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


