Ken Jennings 'Desperate' to Keep 'Jeopardy!' Host Role

Ken Jennings reportedly is "desperate" to retain his spot as "Jeopardy!" host amid growing criticism and speculation that "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost might replace him.

A source told Closer Weekly that Jennings, 50, "has no intention of leaving of his own accord."

The report comes as Jost, 42, was announced as the host of the show's new spin-off, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"

"Ken's well aware of the noise and tittle-tattle, and privately he would acknowledge these are tough times — especially with Colin Jost coming on to host 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' and fans calling Jennings awkward, which is hard to take," the insider said.

"But he's insisting there's a share of blame here. He doesn't write the lines or pick the questions and contestants, and won't be made a scapegoat."

Jennings, the insider added, "won't take this treatment. He's calling on bosses to be more supportive and warning people not to trip him up."

Jennings, known for holding the record for the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!" stepped in as a guest co-host in 2021 after the death of Alex Trebek. He took on the role of the main host when Season 40 launched in September, but it's reported that he currently does not have a long-term contract, the New York Post reported.

Jennings has faced criticism from "Jeopardy!" fans for a series of missteps, including rejecting answers with minor errors, accepting incorrect pronunciations, allowing contestants to amend their responses, and making a joke about elderly people that some found inappropriate.

Despite the criticism, The Sun has reported that Sony, which produces the long-running game show, has no plans to fire Jennings, who has been keeping himself busy by working with Richard Garfield to launch "Half Truth: Second Guess," a sequel to their hit board game.

According to a media release, the game "is designed for two to six players and features a mix of multiple-choice questions and strategic gameplay, ensuring that every game is unique and engaging."