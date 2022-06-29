×
Tags: mayim bialik | jeopardy | host

'Jeopardy!' Host: Fans Express 'Exactly How They Feel'

mayim bialik speaks at an awards show
Mayim Bialik (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 June 2022 11:34 AM EDT

Mayim Bialik revealed that "Jeopardy!" viewers often tell her she does not measure up to her co-host Ken Jennings.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star opened up about the topic during an episode of her podcast "Bialik Breakdown," telling actor Justin Long that Jennings fans regularly tell her, "We don’t prefer you to Ken."

"Isn’t that wild?" Long replied, according to the New York Post. 

"It’s the only profession that I can think of — or maybe politicians — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile," he added.

"Exactly how they feel," Bialik said. "Like, 'I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty.' I get that a lot."

Long said that in his experience, things were the opposite.

"This sounds like I’m bragging but —"

"You’re better looking in person?" Bialik asked while laughing.

"Yeah," he added.

Bialik has received repeated criticism from "Jeopardy!" viewers who have commented on her hair, clothing and hosting style, but dozens of fans rallied around her, expressing support while commenting on the podcast episode on Instagram. They also showed support when Bialik took to social media last week to reveal that she tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I have COVID, and it's no joke over here," Mayim Bialik said in a video posted on Instagram. "It's very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special."

In a separate Instagram video, Bialik said she’s not surprised she caught the virus, despite being vaccinated and boosted.

"No one said that you wouldn’t get COVID if you were vaccinated and boosted," said Bialik in the video. "That’s totally clear."

Bialik got emotional when she talked about the fear that she was feeling.

"The mental health impact of this — especially for those of us who already have anxiety or are predisposed to catastrophic thinking — this feels really scary," she said. "And I know that it will pass. The intensity will pass."

Bialik also urged her followers to be "careful" and to "stay safe." 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

