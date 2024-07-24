'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Memorialized on Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service has introduced a new stamp to honor the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

The tribute was marked by a dedication ceremony held Monday, celebrating the beloved television personality's impact on pop culture, according to "Good Morning America."

The stamps, set to be released in a collection of 20, are designed to mimic a "Jeopardy!" game board with its signature blue screens. Each stamp features a trivia clue that reads, "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons."

The answer, "Who is Alex Trebek?" is printed in upside-down text beneath the clue.

Current "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings praised the U.S. Postal Service for releasing the tribute stamp, which he said was a natural fit.

"Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp," Jennings said. "And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'Jeopardy!' game board!"

Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, said the honor was a pleasant surprise.

"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," she said. "Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and, he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues."

Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020 at age 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Months prior, the TV personality credited his wife for giving him the strength to keep fighting for his life. In an interview with People at the time, Trebek described how Jean helped him after his diagnosis in March 2019.

"She's kept me alive," he said. "If it weren't for Jean, I'd have put myself out of this a long time ago."

"Jeopardy!" Executive Producer Mike Richards previously shared a glimpse into Trebek's last day with "Today," noting that Trebek was with his wife, sitting on a swing in their backyard and watching the horizon on the day that he died.

"Even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that," Richards said in a short video clip of his appearance shared to X on Monday.

"He was coherent, he wasn't in pain and the fact that he had a nice, final day makes all of us in the 'Jeopardy!' family feel much better," he added.