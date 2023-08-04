Kelly Osbourne Hid Her Pregnancy to Avoid Fat-Shaming

Kelly Osbourne has admitted she "hid" her pregnancy out of fear of being body-shamed on social media.

The conversation came about when a social media user commented on her latest selfie on the set of the "Masked Singer," asking whether she had used a surrogate because they "never saw a pregnant picture" of her.

"There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed," Kelly Osbourne replied Tuesday.

She also addressed speculation that she had plastic surgery on her face and neck, saying that her altered appearance was due to weight loss.

"Honestly I've only had Botox," she explained.

Kelly Osbourne and her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson welcomed their son, Sidney, late last year. The news was first confirmed by her mother, Sharon Osbourne, a former panelist on "The View" and on British talk show "The Talk."

A day later, Kelly Osbourne told her Instagram followers that she was "not ready" to share her baby "with the world."

"It's no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," she said in her Instagram stories, according to Page Six.

Kelly Osbourne tried to keep details of her pregnancy, including the baby's gender, out of the media, but her father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, could not refrain from sharing the information, as Kelly Osbourne revealed to People last October.

"Well, look, all I will say is that my dad has f*****g told everybody," she said. "Because he's so excited."

Kelly Osbourne revealed that she was pregnant in May via an Instagram post, saying she was "over the moon" about becoming a mother.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months, so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she captioned a photo of herself holding up a picture of an ultrasound. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Speaking with People, Kelly Osbourne did, however, admit she had been experiencing quite a few nerves.

"I'm terrified, but absolutely excited," she said. "I don't want to be a perfect mom, but I want to be the best mom that I can be, so I overthink absolutely everything."