×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kellie pickler | husband | suicide

Singer Kellie Pickler's Husband's Cause of Death Confirmed

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 01:50 PM EDT

Country music songwriter Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, it has been confirmed.

The 49-year-old musician, who was married to former "American Idol" contestant Kellie Pickler, died from a self-inflicted "intraoral shotgun wound" on Feb. 17, according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country.

Toxicology results showed Jacobs did not have drugs in his system at the time of his death. He did however have "a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use," the outlet reported Tuesday, citing the Davidson County Medical Examiner's report in Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police told multiple outlets that Pickler and her assistant found Jacobs dead in an upstairs bedroom at the couple's Nashville, Tennessee, home.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," the police statement read. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Jacobs married Pickler in 2011 and eventually starred alongside his wife in the CMT show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2015. He famously co-wrote Garth Brooks' 2007 No. 1 hit "More Than A Memory" as well as "Still" by Tim McGraw and "Dust" by the Eli Young Band, according to the New York Post.

Days before his death, Jacobs was celebrating the success of country music singer Lee Brice's fifth studio album "Hey World" going platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!," the songwriter posted on Facebook. "An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together … Deeply honored to be a creative part of it … Thank you Jesus!!!"

After news of his death, the Academy of Country Music extended its condolences to the family on Twitter.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter and producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," the tweet read. "In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Country music songwriter Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, it has been confirmed. The 49-year-old musician, who was married to former "American Idol" contestant Kellie Pickler, died from a self-inflicted "intraoral shotgun wound" on Feb. 17.
kellie pickler, husband, suicide
374
2023-50-10
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved