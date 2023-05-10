Singer Kellie Pickler's Husband's Cause of Death Confirmed

Country music songwriter Kyle Jacobs died by suicide, it has been confirmed.

The 49-year-old musician, who was married to former "American Idol" contestant Kellie Pickler, died from a self-inflicted "intraoral shotgun wound" on Feb. 17, according to an autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country.

Toxicology results showed Jacobs did not have drugs in his system at the time of his death. He did however have "a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use," the outlet reported Tuesday, citing the Davidson County Medical Examiner's report in Tennessee.

Metro Nashville Police told multiple outlets that Pickler and her assistant found Jacobs dead in an upstairs bedroom at the couple's Nashville, Tennessee, home.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," the police statement read. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Jacobs married Pickler in 2011 and eventually starred alongside his wife in the CMT show "I Love Kellie Pickler" in 2015. He famously co-wrote Garth Brooks' 2007 No. 1 hit "More Than A Memory" as well as "Still" by Tim McGraw and "Dust" by the Eli Young Band, according to the New York Post.

Days before his death, Jacobs was celebrating the success of country music singer Lee Brice's fifth studio album "Hey World" going platinum.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!!," the songwriter posted on Facebook. "An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together … Deeply honored to be a creative part of it … Thank you Jesus!!!"

After news of his death, the Academy of Country Music extended its condolences to the family on Twitter.

"The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter and producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," the tweet read. "In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.