Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Famed actor Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed.

The 67-year-old died in his sleep May 26, 2022 of acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency, and pulmonary edema, which is excessive accumulation of fluid in the lungs, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The "Goodfellas" star's death has been categorized as natural and nonviolent.

Medical officials further found that Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis — a thickening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining — that can lead to various health issues, including heart disease.

Liotta died while he was in the Dominican Republic to film the movie "Dangerous Waters." He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his now-24-year-old daughter Karsen Liotta.

In February, he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Karsen Liotta accepted the honor on his behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," Karsen said during the Los Angeles ceremony, according to Entertainment Weekly. "He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you.

"If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

Ray Liotta also made a posthumous appearance in Elizabeth Banks' sensation "Cocaine Bear."

"I always admired his acting, but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human," Banks said of Liotta at the unveiling of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "Although he's known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous, which made him interesting as both an actor and a man, and truly perfect for 'Cocaine Bear.'

"When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. ... Ray's respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me, because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f*****g anything in this town. I am very grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life, because I will carry the confidence he gave me forever."