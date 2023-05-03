'M*A*S*H' Actor Eileen Saki Dead at 79

Eileen Saki, best known for her role on the iconic '70s sitcom "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 79.

Saki famously played bar owner Rosie, the boss of Rose's Bar, in the beloved comedy. Her co-star Jeff Maxwell shared news of her death on the Facebook page of his "M*A*S*H Matters" podcast.

"Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie," he wrote. "On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could."

TMZ, citing family sources, reported that Saki died Monday in Los Angeles, following a battle with cancer.

Saki's decadeslong career was punctuated with roles in classic comedy films like "Splash" in 1984, and "History of the World, Part I" in 1981, but she firmly established herself with the recurring role in "M*A*S*H" as Rosie — a part that was inhabited by three actors during the show's 11-season run from 1972 to 1983, according to the Daily Mail. Saki was the last and longest-running Rosie in the show.

"A special woman, Eileen captivated you with a twinkle and smile in her soul," Maxwell shared on Facebook. "I am very grateful to have had that experience. It's one I will cherish forever."

Saki previously opened up about her humble beginnings and dreams of becoming a star during an appearance on "M*A*S*H Matters."

"I was raised in Japan, came here, English is my second language, but I knew at the age of 4 that I was going to be a performer," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

As the daughter of a gardener, Saki grew up poor, but it inspired her to work hard to achieve a "brighter life" for herself.

"We were very poor, and probably my psyche wanted to be somebody else," she said. "To have a brighter life and an entertaining life."