Tags: katebeckinsale | socialmedia | men | bullying

Kate Beckinsale Slams Men for Bullying on Social Media

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:32 AM EDT

Kate Beckinsale has called out men for a "fairly constant" amount of bullying that she has received on social media.

The actor, 50, took to Instagram to vent, writing that her followers have recently seen "a little insight into the fairly constant f***wittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app."

"What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the a**holes by two million percent," she wrote.

The post, which was accompanied by a video from a 2019 appearance she made on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," also put a spotlight on a positive reaction she had on social media with a fan.

In the video, she showcases her talent for simulating a sneeze. Beckinsale shared that a woman on Instagram once reached out to her, revealing that her son, who has autism, appreciated the video.

The woman said her son "became obsessed with this sneezing clip, kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was 'Achoo,' " she recalled.

"May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly," Beckinsale added. "She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift."

In her post, Beckinsale also called out the men with whom she has encountered negative interactions on social media.

"Unless you are a farty t**** man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it's a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film," she wrote. "Love you, you the good ones, you the achoo-ing ones xxx"

Back in 2019, Beckinsale also clapped back at people trolling her on Instagram, telling Women's Health that she battled with strangers weighing in on her personal life on social media.

"If everyone's s****ing on you, it can make you kind of ugh for a minute — especially if there's really nothing wrong," she said at the time. "If you're strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one's life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 26 September 2023 11:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

