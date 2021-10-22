Kate Beckinsale Says Her High IQ Was 'Handicap' in Her Acting Career

Kate Beckinsale may have a high IQ but being extremely intelligent has not exactly helped her career along. If anything, it has been a "handicap," the actress revealed during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" recently.

The topic came about when Beckinsale revealed that she went to Oxford, studied Russian literature, and spoke fluent Russian. Speaking with Stern, Beckinsale said her mother tested her for her IQ. The actress admitted she could not remember the exact number but a call to her mother while on-air solved the puzzle. It turns out Beckinsale's IQ is 152.

"Do you realize that's almost Einstein level?" Stern asked, although Beckinsale, who makes a living playing pretend, viewed it more of an annoyance when it comes to her career.

"It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually," she said.

There are dozens of other perks to having a high IQ though and for Beckinsale dating is one of them. While Stern believes that Beckinsale must see most men as "dumb dudes," the actress said this was not necessarily true.

"I've always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody's funny," she said. "So, there's a certain degree of intelligence in somebody funny that I'm able to mess with."

Beckinsale is best known for her roles in films including "Underworld," Van Helsing," and "Serendipity" but she also made headlines in 2017 after she spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, claiming he harassed her when she was 17 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Beckinsale claimed Weinstein called her to a meeting in his hotel room where he greeted her in a bathrobe and offered her alcohol. She said she declined and told him she had school in the morning, then left uneasily. Years later, she said Weinstein appeared not to remember the encounter and asked her if anything had happened between them. Beckinsale claimed her rejection of Weinstein hurt her career.