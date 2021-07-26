Kate Beckinsale Reunites With Daughter After 2 Years Due to COVID Pandemic

Kate Beckinsale has reunited with her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, after two long years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair were spotted together at JFK Airport, Page Six revealed, mere hours after Beckinsale spoke out about their tough separation.

"I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything," the actress said during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Friday. "Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me," she added. Sheen has been residing in New York while attending New York University.

"Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought," Beckinsale continued. "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other."

During the interview, Beckinsale also spoke about Sheen's first feature film, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter in a movie where Nicolas Cage is playing Nicolas Cage. And it sounds very wild," Beckinsale said.

"She's off and running. It's quite scary," the star added.

Beckinsale shares Sheen with her ex, Michael Sheen, who she split from in 2003 after dating for eight years. She was previously married to filmmaker Les Wiseman and was last linked to "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

Rumors of a relationship between the two began flying in 2019 after they were spotted together on several occasions, but after four months of dating, they called it quits, according to People.

"It was the long distance," a source told the outlet at the time. "They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out."

The media has dubbed Beckinsale a serial dater but despite this, she has not been on any formal dates.

"Do you know I've never really been on a date?" Beckinsale told Extra in an interview last week. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Beckinsale said she had also not ever been fixed up with anybody through her friends and was not keen on the idea of going on a blind date.

"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," she added.

Related Stories: