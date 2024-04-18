Kate Beckinsale Hints at Reason for Hospitalization

Kate Beckinsale alluded to health issues that resulted in her hospitalization this year.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actor posted photos and video in which she wears a T-shirt that says "Tummy Troubles Survivor." In the video, Beckinsale was sitting on a bed with her Pomeranian Myf on her lap. No further context was provided.

The post comes weeks after Beckinsale sparked concern when she posted now-deleted photos from the hospital.

In the March post, she shared a tribute celebrating her mother's birthday and Mother's Day in the U.K. The post featured several photos of her mother, but what alarmed fans were two photos of herself tearfully sitting in a hospital bed. No context was given, but she alluded to being "sick" in the caption.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't," she wrote, according to the Independent. "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us... and send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Concluding her post, she wrote, "Happy everything mama."

"Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you."

Beckinsale has faced a series of health setbacks in recent years. In 2019, the "Underworld" star shared that she had to be hospitalized for a ruptured ovarian cyst, which forced her to skip the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," Beckinsale captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."

Two years later she revealed another hospital trip due to a back injury.

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair leggings and then it felt sort of like a guitar string snapped and everything was horrific, I mean worse than having a baby bad," she said while appearing on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," according to USA Today.

Beckinsale sad she was unable to walk, lie down, or sit down. Medics had to pick her up in a sheer "like a sausage" and put her on a gurney.