Ailing Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his "Justice World Tour" amid ongoing health issues.

The news was shared Tuesday on the tour's official Twitter page, with the announcement assuring ticket holders of refunds. Bieber, 29, was scheduled to play shows in the U.S., Australia, and Europe.

Bieber has postponed his world tour on several occasions, telling fans in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes temporary facial paralysis.

"I have this syndrome called Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in the video at the time, showing how one side of his face is stationary. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down."

That same month the pop icon postponed the U.S. leg of his Justice tour but picked up the tour in Europe, performing several live shows before again calling it off in September.

"I need to make my health the priority right now," he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram stories at the time.

Bieber said he "gave everything" during performances in Brazil but felt burned out.

"After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," he said at the time via his Instagram stories. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need some time to rest and get better."