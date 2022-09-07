Justin Bieber Scraps World Tour Over Health Issues

Justin Bieber has canceled his remaining world tour dates, which had been slated to run through March 2023, citing health issues.

"I need to make my health the priority right now," he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram stories upon announcing his decision to scrap the shows.

In June the pop icon postponed the U.S. leg of his "Justice World Tour" after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome — a rare neurological disorder that causes temporary paralysis of the face — but the following month he picked up the tour in Europe, performing several live shows. In his statement, Bieber revealed they took a toll on his health.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," Bieber wrote. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need some time to rest and get better."

Bieber concluded his message by thanking his fans for their "prayers and support throughout all of this."

"I love you all passionately!" he wrote.

Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of recovery or indicate whether the "Justice" tour would ever resume.

The "Yummy" singer first revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram video early in June.

"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber said in the video at the time, showing how one side of his face is stationary. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Bieber added, "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case. But obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down."

