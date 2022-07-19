×
Tags: usher | justin bieber | health | ramsay hunt syndrome | paralysis | world | tour

Usher: Justin Bieber Is 'Doing Great' Following Ramsay Hunt Disorder

justin bieber wears a winter hat and stands contrite before the paparazzi
Justin Bieber (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 12:56 PM EDT

Justin Bieber's close friend Usher has shared an update on the pop star following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Speaking with Extra in an interview published Sunday, Usher, who spent time away with Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber, said the "Sorry" artist was "doing great."

"Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," Usher said.

The pair have collaborated on several occasions over the years and with this in mind, Usher said he could closely understand the stress Justin might be under.

"As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand," he said, adding a performer’s life "comes with a great deal of pressure."

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey," he continued. "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend."

In June, Justin was forced to postpone remaining performances for the U.S. leg of his "Justice World Tour" after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes temporary paralysis of the face.

"I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin said in an Instagram video at the time, showing how one side of his face is stationary. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Speaking to fans who might be "frustrated" at the cancellations of Justin's shows, the singer explained he was "just physically not capable of doing them."

Justin continued: “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case. But obviously my body is telling me I need to slow down."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
