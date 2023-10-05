Josh Duhamel Reveals Why He and Fergie Split

Actor Josh Duhamel revealed why his marriage to Black Eyed Peas pop star Fergie failed.

Duhamel, during an appearance on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" published Wednesday, admitted that being in the spotlight as a power couple took its toll.

"I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it," Duhamel said, according to USA Today. "I just missed the simplicity of who I really am."

Duhamel said he battled to adapt to the lifestyle of the entertainment industry during the early stages of his career.

"I'm just not a guy who is comfortable going to red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff," he said.

Duhamel first met Fergie in 2004 during the filming of his series "Las Vegas," where the Black Eyed Peas also made a guest appearance. Their wedding took place in January 2009 at a vineyard in Malibu, California, and they welcomed their son, Axl Jack, in August 2013.

After being married for eight years, the couple revealed their separation in September 2017.

Duhamel, who tied the knot with former Miss World America Audra Mari in 2022, said that there were "no hard feelings" for Fergie.

"I made peace with that part of my life. She and I have a great relationship," Duhamel said, calling Fergie "a kind human."

"There wasn't anything wrong with it. We had a great time, but I think we just kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests."

Earlier this year, Duhamel spoke about his co-parenting relationship with Fergie during an interview with USA Today.

"It was really important both for she and I to make sure that we put aside (our) differences for his benefit. Fergie has been great," Duhamel said. "She's a really good mom to Axl, and we just have a good working relationship as far as raising our son together. I'm actually really, really lucky because I've seen cases that aren't like that."