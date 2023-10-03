Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Gives Birth to Their Third Child

Country singer Jimmie Allen's estranged wife, Alexis Gale, has given birth to their third child together.

Gale confirmed the news Monday in an Instagram post that revealed their baby's name and date of birth.

"Cohen Ace James," she captioned black and white photos of the newborn. "Wednesday Sept 27, 2023. xo."

Gale and Allen announced the pregnancy back in April while simultaneously revealing their separation.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, [we] have made the decision to separate," they said in a joint statement at the time, according to Page Six.

"As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year," they continued, adding that co-parenting was their main "priority."

Shortly after releasing the statement, they filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A month later, Allen faced a lawsuit from his ex-manager, who accused him of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and causing emotional distress.

The woman accused him of having "raped her and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment over a period of 18 months."

Allen denied the "extremely damaging" allegations in a statement to Page Six. However, he did admit to having a two-year sexual relationship with his "close friend, colleague and confidant."

In June, he was sued by a second woman who claimed Allen sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and filmed the encounter without her permission, Billboard noted.

Allen countersued both individuals, claiming that one of the women defamed him and that the other illegally took his cellphone, according to the outlet.

In July, in an interview with People, Allen said that he and Gale were working on their marriage.

"The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family," he said.