Jodie Turner-Smith Seeks Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage.

People confirmed the news Monday, noting that Turner-Smith, 37, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to the outlet, they married in August 2019 and Turner-Smith gave birth to their first child, a daughter, in April 2020. She has requested 50/50 shared custody in her filing, a source told People.

They were seen together on Sept. 9 to celebrate Turner-Smith's 37th birthday, and also attended New York Fashion Week together that same month. However, Turner-Smith appeared alone at last week's Albie Awards hosted by George Clooney.

In August 2019, Jackson, 45, and Turner-Smith raised speculation about a wedding when they were seen obtaining a marriage license in Beverly Hills, California. People later confirmed that they had officially married.

In 2021, during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Turner-Smith shared her admiration for Jackson, tracing it back to his role on the TV series "Dawson's Creek." She revealed that they initially met in 2018 at Usher's 40th birthday party.

"When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand," Turner-Smith said. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now," she said before describing the moment they met.

"First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that,'" she continued, according to People. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

Also in 2021, Turner-Smith shared with People how lucky she felt to have found Jackson.

"I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving," she said, adding, "We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being."

Speaking with Forbes in 2022, Turner-Smith said she wanted to marry Jackson because of "how loved and supported " she felt by him.

"I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up," she said at the time. "That is one of my favorite things about him."