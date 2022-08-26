New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight Secretly Marries Longtime Partner

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has secretly married his longtime partner Harley Rodriguez.

The teen heartthrob revealed the news to Entertainment Tonight, saying when asked about the ring on his finger that they did indeed exchange vows.

"But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't wanna lie," he added in the interview, published Wednesday. But while the couple are officially married, they have not yet celebrated due to the pandemic.

"It's coming," Knight said.

Knight met Rodriguez back in 2008 and in 2016 they were engaged. The pair initially hoped to get married in 2021, after delaying the nuptials due to COVID concerns, but their plans were shelved.

"We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn," Knight told People at the time of their sprawling home in Massachusetts. "We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped."

Knight admitted he and Rodriguez eventually began contemplating eloping.

"We're on the fence if we just go elope," Knight said then. "Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families."

Knight shot to fame in the late 80s with fellow New Kids on the Block bandmates, younger brother Jordan, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. Together they released a string of hits before disbanding in the early 90s but made a comeback several years ago with a series of new songs.

This summer the band embarked on a tour that included over 50 different cities in the U.S. At the time, Knight was also busy filming episodes for the second season of HGTV's "Farmhouse Fixer," which follows Knight and his interior designer partner Kristina Crestin as they restore historic homes around New England.

And while Knight admitted to People that it was an "insane" schedule, he was grateful for the opportunities to pursue his passions for music and home renovations.

"In the moment, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this sucks.' But I look back on it now and I'm proud I was able to accomplish that," he told People. "I definitely pushed myself, but it was the best time. I'm just lucky that I can balance both now."