'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Marries Wells Adams

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland married her longtime partner Wells Adams.

The couple exchanged vows during an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend. The event was attended by family and friends, including Hyland's co-stars Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, and Nolan Gould, according to E! News.

Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom, has yet to post photos of the big day on her Instagram, but Vergara has shared snippets of the wedding on her Instagram.

Captioning a photobooth snap that featured Ferguson, his husband Justin Mikita and Gould, Vergara wrote, "#sarahandwells wedding." In another photo showing off the black and white dress she wore, Vergara wrote, "Wedding weekend."

Hyland met Adams on social media after his time on "Bachelor in Paradise." They went public with their relationship in the fall of 2017. Two years later they announced they were engaged but were forced to put their wedding, which was meant to take place in 2020, on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They did, however, celebrate the original date with a mock wedding photoshoot.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine," Hyland captioned a series of images from the shoot posted on Instagram in August 2020. In the photos, Hyland wears a white lacy crop top and sunhat featuring a veil that read "Bride To Be." Adams wears a white button-down shirt and chinos. "I love you to Pluto & back," Hyland added.

Earlier this year, in an interview with E! News, Hyland revealed that she might not take her husband's last name.

"My mom didn't take my father's last name, so that's never been a thing for me," she said. "I do like being called 'Mrs. Adams' when we're on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation's under his name, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm so cute.' But I don't know. Haven't decided on it."