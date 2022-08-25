Sylvester Stallone's Wife Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin confirmed the news in a statement Wednesday to People.

"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," she said. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

The outlet noted that Flavin, 54, filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" from Stallone on Friday at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida. Stallone, 76, said that he loved his family and they were "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

"We just went in different directions," he added in a statement to TMZ. "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Stallone and Flavin met in 1988 at a Beverly Hills, California, restaurant and married in 1997. They share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, whom he shared with Starlin Wright, died in 2012 of heart disease.

Three months prior to their split, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," the "Rocky" actor captioned a series of photos of the pair on Instagram at the time. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin also marked the milestone on Instagram with her own snapshot collection.

"Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us!" she wrote in a since-deleted post cited by People. "Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"

She concluded, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!"