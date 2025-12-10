Man Who Rushed Ariana Grande at Premiere Kicked Out of Lady Gaga Concert

An Australian man who recently drew international attention for confronting Ariana Grande at a film premiere in Singapore was removed from a Lady Gaga concert in Brisbane this week.

Videos shared on social media on Dec. 9 showed 26-year-old Johnson Wen, known online as "Pyjama Man," being escorted out of Suncorp Stadium ahead of a stop on Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour.

Fans in the surrounding crowd booed as security appeared to lead him from the venue.

Wen later confirmed on his Instagram Story that he had been removed before the show began, writing, "Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn't start till 8 p.m.! The early fans were booing me."

The removal comes less than a month after Wen's arrest in Singapore, where he rushed Grande during the Nov. 13 "Wicked" premiere.

Footage circulated online showed him jumping a barricade as the 32-year-old performer greeted attendees on the yellow carpet.

Wen placed an arm around a visibly startled Grande. Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were accompanying Grande during the appearance, stepped in immediately.

Wen later posted a video of the encounter on Instagram, writing, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."

Singaporean authorities charged Wen with one count of public nuisance.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 and spent nine days in custody.

During mitigation, he told the court he would "not do it again."

District Judge Christopher Goh, citing previous episodes in which Wen recorded himself intruding on public occasions, described him as "attention-seeking" and said Wen had "showed a pattern of behavior, which suggests that you will do it again," adding that Wen appeared to believe earlier stunts carried no consequences, according to state-owned outlet CNA.

Wen was later deported and barred from reentering Singapore, according to multiple reports.

Erivo addressed the incident during a Nov. 20 appearance on the Today show.

"I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe," she said. "I'm sure he didn't mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct."

Wen has also appeared in earlier videos showing him getting onto stages during performances by Katy Perry, the Weeknd, and the Chainsmokers.

Although she has not publicly commented on the incident, Grande has in the past been open about experiencing PTSD following the 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert, which killed 22 people.

"Yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well," Grande told British Vogue in 2018. "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss ... I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."