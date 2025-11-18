Fan Who Accosted Ariana Grande Sentenced to Jail

A man who confronted Ariana Grande during the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail after admitting to public nuisance offenses.

Johnson Wen received a nine-day sentence in a Singapore court Monday, according to state-owned outlet CNA.

During the hearing, District Judge Christopher Goh criticized Wen's conduct and referenced what the court described as a recurring pattern of similar behavior.

CNA reported that the judge called Wen "attention-seeking" and said he "showed a pattern of behavior, which suggests that you will do it again," noting previous incidents in which Wen had filmed himself interrupting prominent public events.

"And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here," Goh said, according to CNA. "Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one's actions."

Under Singaporean law, Wen had faced a possible sentence of up to three months in jail and a fine of as much as 2,000 Singapore dollars, roughly equivalent to $1,500.

The case stemmed from Wen's actions at the Nov. 13 film premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa.

Footage circulated from the event showed Grande walking the yellow carpet while greeting fans when a man appeared to leap over a barricade and run toward her.

The person then placed an arm around the actor, prompting a visibly startled reaction.

Grande's co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were accompanying her during the carpet appearance, stepped in to assist.

Video from the scene showed both actors helping to pull the man away as security personnel moved in to intervene.

Shortly after the incident, social media users identified the Instagram account @PyjamaMann as belonging to the person seen approaching Grande.

According to 9 News, he was charged by Australian police after he interrupted a Katy Perry concert in Sydney earlier this year.

The premiere was held ahead of the Nov. 21 theatrical release of "Wicked: For Good," the concluding chapter in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical.

In the weeks leading up to the event, the film highlighted new music from the finale, including "The Girl in the Bubble," performed by Grande, and "No Place Like Home," sung by Erivo.