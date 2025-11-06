Ariana Grande: Public Scrutiny Stripped Joy From My Life

Ariana Grande admitted that years of intense public attention and criticism left her struggling to find happiness, acknowledging that fame once "stripped a lot of joy" from her life.

In an interview published Nov. 5 by The New York Times, the 32-year-old singer reflected on how difficult it was to adjust to the demands of global stardom.

"Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate," Grande said. "And I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me."

Grande, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon's "Victorious" before becoming one of pop's biggest stars, has spent much of her career under close scrutiny.

She has faced relentless speculation about her relationships, criticism of her appearance, and online rumors about her music.

"There's a thing that comes along with your dreams coming true that feels dangerous at times," she said.

Grande said she's come to see herself separately from the stories told about her.

"I've never felt this connected to my art or inspired, and that's just been such a tremendous gift," she said. "It's like, Oh, I don't actually have to take on those things that were projected onto me. I can focus on my art and that can be a separate entity. But I had to give myself the permission to think that."

Since then, Grande said she's rediscovered her excitement for making music.

She plans to tour in support of her album "Eternal Sunshine" and is slated to appear in a film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" as well as a new "Meet the Parents" sequel.

However, her busy schedule has also come with setbacks.

On Nov. 4, Grande announced she would miss the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Brazil due to aircraft maintenance issues.

"Brazil, I can't believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message," she wrote on Instagram Stories a day earlier, according to E! News. "A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue."

Following the announcement, she asked fans to be understanding.

"We did everything we could and I promise you no one is more upset than I am," she said. "No matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn't try."