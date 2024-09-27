Johnny Depp Surprises Children With a Hospital Visit

Johnny Depp channeled his inner pirate when he dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow and visited children at a hospital in Spain.

Depp has been in Spain to attend the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival, where the new film he directed, "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness," debuted earlier this week.

On Thursday, he made time to swing by the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián.

Photos shared by the hospital to social media show the actor dressed up as his famous "Pirates of the Caribbean" character and engaging with children and their parents.

Local media cited by People report that Depp never broke character as he played and laughed with children at the Pediatrics and Oncology ward.

Depp has previously dressed as Jack Sparrow for visits to children's wards in hospitals around the globe, including locations in Vancouver, Paris, London, Brisbane, and various cities in the U.S., according to local reports.

His latest appearance comes on the heels of controversy that erupted after it was revealed that the Rome Film Festival will award him its Lifetime Achievement award in October while also screening "Modi — Three Days on the Wings of Madness."

However, the career high was tainted by comments on social media by critics who churned out past abuse allegations from Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard against him.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 column for the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not publicly name Depp, but Depp said the allegations affected his ability to work.

Heard countersued, claiming Depp orchestrated a smear campaign against her, but in June last year the jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Depp went on to claim that Hollywood "boycotted" him. Depp elaborated on his comments to the media last year at a press conference for the Cannes Film Festival.

"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself," he said, according to the Independent.

"It's a very strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves but they can't, because they must fall in line. You want to live that kind of life? I wish you the best. I'll be on the other side somewhere."