Johnny Depp Denies Abuse Claims by 'Blow' Co-star Lola Glaudini

Johnny Depp has denied allegations made by a former co-star that he was verbally abusive on set.

Lola Glaudini, who worked alongside Depp in the 2001 film "Blow," claimed during an episode of the "Powerful Truth Angels" podcast that Depp verbally accosted her after the film's director, Ted Demme, instructed her to "burst out laughing" during one of Depp's monologues.

"I hear the cue, and I go, 'Haha!', and I do a big laugh or whatever," said Glaudini, 52, according to People. "Johnny Depp, when they say 'Cut,' walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face ... and he goes, 'Who the [expletive] do you think you are? Who the [expletive] do you think you are? Shut the [expletive]! I'm out here, and I'm trying to [expletive] say my lines, and you're [expletive] pulling focus.' "

Responding to the claims, a rep for Depp said in a statement to People that the actor "always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

During her appearance on the podcast, Glaudini further alleged that Depp's comments occurred during her first day on set.

"You [expletive] idiot," she recalled him allegedly saying. "Oh, now it's not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can [expletive] shut the [expletive]? ... The quiet that you are right now, that's how you [expletive] stay.' "

Glaudini shared that she felt taken aback and fought through tears amid the alleged comments from Depp.

"It was my first studio movie; I'd just done indies until then. And the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, Don't cry, don't cry, don't cry," she said on the podcast.

Glaudini added that Depp later approached her with "a non-apology apology," saying that he was "really in my head and staying in my character' " during the alleged incident.