Tags: johnny depp | amber heard | settlement | charity

Johnny Depp to Donate $1M Settlement to Charity

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 10:58 AM EDT

Amber Heard's $1 million settlement money was issued to Johnny Depp, who intends to donate the payment to five charities, according to a report.

Citing a source, People magazine reported that Depp will donate $200,000 to Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Depp and Heard opted to drop their appeals after the June 1, 2022 verdict and instead reached a settlement announced in December.

Heard said in a statement at the time that it was a "very difficult decision."

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," Heard wrote, according to People. "I defended my truth, in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimized when they come forward."

Heard emphasized that the settlement was not "an act of concession."

"Now, I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she said. "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp attorneys Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez in December also issued a statement about the settlement, expressing Depp's intentions to donate the payment to charity.

"The jury's unanimous decision and the resulting judgment in Mr. Depp's favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place," they said. "The payment of $1 million — which Mr. Depp is pledging and will (actually) donate to charities — reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice."

In 2018, Heard donated between $1 million to $4.9 million of her divorce settlement from Depp to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The exact amount is unclear, but her name appears on the hospital's Honor Roll of Donors for 2016 to 2017.

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 10:58 AM
