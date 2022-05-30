Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at UK Concert

Johnny Depp surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert when he took to the stage to play guitar alongside the rocker on Sunday in the English city of Sheffield.

Depp and Beck pair performed covers of John Lennon's “Isolation,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Depp, who is waiting for the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, is known not just as an actor but as a musician and member of the band Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. While taking the stand in the trial, he testified about his early musical aspirations, saying that he turned to acting after not having as much success with his musical career, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Depp’s surprise performance Sunday came two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial. Depp is suing Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Though Heard did not mention Depp by name, Depp claims the op-ed cost him his career. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her. The proceedings began April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, with both sides alleging abuse.

While Depp's fans have expressed their excitement at seeing the actor perform with Beck, his appearance also drew criticism, most notably from Heard's friend, journalist Eve Barlow, who slammed him on Twitter.

"So Johnny Depp is on tour with Jeff Beck," tweeted Barlow. "He played in Sheffield tonight, and will likely play the Royal Albert Hall in London tomorrow and Tuesday. That's the domestic abuse victim waiting for his defamation case verdict. The one who's been canceled."

Barlow, who was thrown out of court in April, according to Newsweek, has been vocal about the Depp-Heard trial on social media. In May on Twitter, Barlow condemned Depp, who she said abused Heard.

"If you don't believe Johnny Depp ever abused Amber Heard when they were together, you only need to watch him and his legal team in court the past two months to see that he abused her now," she wrote. "He abused her on live television. And you all watched as she was forced to relive trauma."

Barlow added: "It's truly insane to consider how millions of people can be actively watching abuse live all around the world, as it's being broadcast for profit, and still people do not see it. God help all the victims of abuse out in the world."

