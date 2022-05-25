×
Tags: amber heard | career | johnny depp | trial

Amber Heard's Career Uncertain Amid Trial

amber heard listens to testimony during a trial
Amber Heard (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 11:53 AM

Amber Heard's career could be on the brink of collapse amid her high-profile trial with Johnny Depp. 

It's said that Heard has lost around $50 million in earnings as a result of the scandal surrounding the dispute, the Independent reported. Depp sued Heard for that amount for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about domestic violence. She did not name Depp but he claimed it was implied that he was her abuser. He claimed to have lost work as a result of the article. 

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her. At issue were statements made by Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, in the media in 2020, according to Variety. He alleged that Depp had been a victim of an "ambush" and that Heard's allegations were an "abuse hoax." 

Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold took to the stand on Monday and testified that while the op-ed did not have any impact on Depp's career, Heard had lost up to $50 million in earnings as a result of the scandal. 

Heard's most high-profile current project is "Aquaman 2," which is expected in cinemas this year. Additionally, she is in the post-production stages of the Italian thriller, "In the Fire." She is expected to appear in another film, "Run Away With Me," the Independent noted. 

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard's agent at WME, said Thursday in court that her client should have more roles in TV and film as well as more endorsement deals but aside from "Aquaman 2," she has just shot one other film in the last two years, according to Variety

Kovacevic testified that Waldman’s comments "added fuel to the fire," according to Variety. 

"No one wants someone who’s being accused of being a liar, and making something up and abusing somebody — no one wants that association with their project," she said. 

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 11:53 AM
