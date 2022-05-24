Courtney Love Walks Back Comments About Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Trial

Courtney Love has backtracked on comments she made about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial in several videos that were "accidentally" posted online.

A series of videos were shared over the weekend by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus' Instagram account in which Love said that Depp once saved her from a drug overdose in the ’90s and also doted on her daughter Frances Bean, according to People.

She also spoke about once being "the most-hated woman in America" and expressed empathy for "what it must feel like" for Heard. However, she added, "if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is."

In a new Instagram post shared on her own Instagram account on Saturday, Love addressed her previous statements.

"I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn't want public (I'm sure it was not deliberate)," Love wrote.

"Was it my own (granted, massive, a character defect, ego?) Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?" she wrote, adding that ultimately it was none of her business.

In her post, Love wrote that she wanted to "show neutral support for a friend."

"I dont want to bully," she continued. "I've been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy. (Do give me a break on that one. Look at my JOB! I'm working on it) I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever."

Love went on to admit that she was "wrong" and that the important takeaway was that she expressed that "we should all stop having 'fun with schadenfraude' (look it up: 'Delight in another's down fall') & show sincere empathy for both parties."

Concluding her post Love added: "If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends."