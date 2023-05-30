Johnny Depp Postpones Band's Tour Due to Injury

Johnny Depp's band, the Hollywood Vampires, had to postpone three U.S. tour dates slated to take place this week after the actor suffered a "painful" ankle fracture.

Depp revealed his injury Monday via Instagram Stories.

"It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better," Depp wrote in part, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

The Hollywood Vampires, which features a lineup comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper, and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, announced on its Instagram account that Depp's injury had resulted in the band postponing its shows in Boston; Manchester New Hampshire; and Bethel, New York. They will now take place July 28, 29 and 30, respectively.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," the band wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

The band will launch a European tour next month.

Depp earlier this month made headlines after he objected to people saying he was making a "comeback" with his new film "Jeanne du Barry," which was his first major movie since winning a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

"I didn't go anywhere," he said during a press conference after the film's opening night screening at Cannes earlier this month. "As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away ... Comeback, it's almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance. The notion of something like that, it's a bizarre mystery."