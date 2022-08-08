Celebrities 'Unlike' Johnny Depp's Trial Instagram Post

Several Hollywood stars appear to have backtracked on their support for Johnny Depp — at least publicly.

A number of celebrities have unliked Depp's Instagram post in which he discusses the verdict of his defamation trial against Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not publicly name Depp but the actor claimed the allegations impacted his ability to work.

Heard countersued, claiming Depp orchestrated a smear campaign against her, but in June the jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

A number of prominent names threw their support behind Depp during the course of proceedings, with many liking Depp's Instagram post discussing the verdict. In his post, Depp wrote about how "false, very serious and criminal allegations" made against him had a "seismic impact on my life and career." Six years later, he added, "the jury gave my life back. I am truly humbled."

A viral Twitter thread has now revealed several celebrities have since unliked Depp's post. Those names, which have been confirmed by news outlet Jezebel, include Bella Hadid, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, makeup influencer NikkieTutorials, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Joey King, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Coolidge, Jordan Fisher, McKenna Grace, Riley Keogh, and Bruce Campbell.

Their reasons for unliking the post are unclear but the report comes after documents related to the case that were not allowed to be addressed in court were unsealed. These documents include anecdotes about Depp that Heard's team was not permitted to mention as well as quotes from video testimonies by many famous figures.