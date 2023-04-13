Johnny Depp's First Wife Slams Amber Heard

Lori Allison, Johnny Depp's first wife, has taken aim at Amber Heard.

Allison was 25 when she wed Depp, who was 20, in 1983. They divorced two tears later, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to the New York Post.

In February 2015, Depp married Heard, who filed for divorce in May 2016. During an appearance on the "Popcorned Planet" podcast, Allison recalled liking Heard, who she referred to as "she who shall not be named," during the start of her romance with Depp.

"I had met her before, I'd been to parties at his house," Allison said. "She seemed really nice and she was gorgeous, and what's not to love? But as the time went by and I would hear things about her — she who shall not be named — he didn't seem too happy all the time. I didn't see him a lot so I can't really say."

Allison said she was deeply affected by what Depp revealed in court during his highly publicized defamation trial.

"I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him," Allison said.

Allison added that Depp, who she described as "very private," made the right decision to "come out so wholeheartedly" in the case.

"I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well," she said.

Allison said that, during the course of the trial, there were times when she would "walk around crying because I was terrified for him."

"I think it would've killed him, well maybe not, but it just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him," she said of Heard.

"I'm no angel, I've done my share of s****y things to people, but what she did was absolutely horrific, and if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them! I would."

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 column for the Washington Post claiming she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did not publicly name Depp but the actor claimed the allegations affected his ability to work.

Heard countersued, claiming Depp orchestrated a smear campaign against her, but in June the jury determined that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.