Actor Stuhlbarg Assaulted by Homeless Man in NYC

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg, known for his role in "Boardwalk Empire," was assaulted by a homeless man who hit him with a rock Sunday near Central Park's Upper East Side, according to police reports.

The incident took place about 7:45 p.m. while Stuhlbarg, 55, was walking near East 90th and East Drive. Xavier Israel, 27, allegedly struck Stuhlbarg in the back of the neck with a rock, resulting in an abrasion, the New York Post reported.

The assault on Stuhlbarg occurred less than two miles from the fictional site where his character, Arnold Rothstein, was killed in the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire."

Stuhlbarg declined medical help despite reportedly experiencing pain and bruising on the back of his neck, according to the report.

Police sources confirmed that the suspect, who is homeless, has a prior record that includes arrests for two assaults and a robbery, all occurring in January 2022.

At the time of the attack on Stuhlbarg, Israel was on parole for an attempted robbery.

According to police, Stuhlbarg chased after Israel after the attack, leading to Israel being apprehended by police stationed outside the Russian Consulate at 9 E. 91st St., where Israel was arrested without resistance. He faces charges related to the assault.

Speaking with police after the incident, a witness said she saw Israel pick up the rock and throw it into a crowd.

According to law enforcement sources, surveillance camera footage from 2022 captured Israel assaulting and robbing a person who had given him his coat on a January morning.

Israel was later arrested for stealing almost $1,500 from the stranger. This marked the second incident in a week that Israel had attacked someone who was trying to help him.

Days earlier, he had attacked a 49-year-old woman who had reportedly attempted to assist him. Israel was subsequently arrested, charged with assault, and released with a desk appearance ticket, according to sources speaking with the Post.

Further, sources claim that Israel allegedly assaulted two more victims — a man and a woman — on Jan. 2 in Central Park. He is accused of randomly punching the 18-year-olds while they were seated on a rock in the park. Israel faces assault charges related to this Central Park incident.