Joe Rogan Opens Anti-woke Comedy Club

Joe Rogan officially opened the doors to his anti-woke comedy club in Austin, Texas, this week.

The controversial comedian and podcast host bought the historic Ritz Theater off Sixth Street in February and has since transformed it into the Comedy Mothership, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Opening night on Tuesday did not disappoint, with a lineup featuring several "canceled" comedians including David Lucas, Ron White, Tim Dillon, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Roseanne Barr. Tickets sold out shortly after the event was announced.

"I'm drunk and on mushrooms in my new club! This is as high as I've ever been onstage," Rogan said as he took to the stage Tuesday night, according to the New York Post. "I need to connect with this moment."

The outlet cited Rogan as saying that he aimed to create a safe space for comedians to share their humor without the fear of being canceled.

"You can't fire me from my own club, b***h!" he said.

During an appearance on Theo Von's podcast, Rogan explained why he decided to open his own comedy club.

"I felt compelled to do it … I never wanted to own a comedy club, and I always felt like you just had to be nice to comedy club owners because you never want to be one of those people," he said, according to the Post. "But then when I knew I was moving here ... I was like, 'Maybe I should buy a club, and start a club.' And that became my focus."

The venue's website advises guests to research comedians before purchasing tickets, saying that "comedy is subjective and certain comedians are not for everybody."

"Watching a YouTube clip or reading the headliner's biography is a great way to get insight on the expected performance," the website states.

Barr, an actor and comedian known for her role in "Roseanne," took to the stage Tuesday night to applaud Rogan for opening the club.

"I want to thank Joe for building this wonderful mothership for comedians," Barr said, according to the Post. "It's so great in the green room with everybody up there being drunk and smoking pot."